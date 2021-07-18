Home / News / Auto News / Suzuki Intruder bike becomes Rs. 2,100 more expensive in India
Suzuki Intruder bike becomes Rs. 2,100 more expensive in India

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 12:23 pm
Suzuki Intruder has now become costlier in India

Japanese automaker Suzuki has hiked the price of its Intruder cruiser bike in India. Following the latest revision in price, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,100 and is now priced at Rs. 1,26,500. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike is offered in three colors

Suzuki Intruder has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with a pillion backrest, a dual muffler exhaust, a wide handlebar, and a panel atop the headlight. It has a digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, LED DRLs, an LED taillamp, and blacked-out wheels. It comes in Metallic Matte Black/Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 13hp, 155cc engine

Suzuki Intruder draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates 13.2hp of power at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.8Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Also, Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) ensures better performance on the bike.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Intruder is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Suzuki Intruder: Pricing

After the latest price revision in India, the Suzuki Intruder sports a price figure of Rs. 1,26,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price point, the two-wheeler goes against rivals such as the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 among others.

