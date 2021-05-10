Home / News / Auto News / Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser cars have become more expensive
Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser cars have become more expensive

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 10, 2021, 12:33 pm
Toyota has increased the prices of its Glanza and Urban Cruiser cars in India. The Glanza has become costlier by up to Rs. 33,900 and starts at Rs. 7.34 lakh, while the Urban Cruiser has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 12,500 and begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh. Both the cars have a sporty design and run on BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The vehicles have a chromed grille with slats

The Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with slats, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. The Urban Cruiser also sports roof rails. Wrap-around taillights and window wipers are available on the rear end of the vehicles.

They are fueled by BS6-compliant engines

The Toyota Glanza draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm, while the Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 103.2hp/138Nm. The motors are linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT or a 4-speed AMT gearbox.

Both the cars offer a 5-seater cabin

The Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser: Pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the Toyota Glanza starts at Rs. 7.34 lakh for the G manual model and goes up to Rs. 9.30 lakh for the V CVT variant. The Urban Cruiser now falls in the Rs. 8.62-11.40 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Limited-run Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification revealed

