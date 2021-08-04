Home / News / Auto News / Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000
Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Dwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has raised the prices of its Innova Crysta MPV in India. Following the latest price-revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 68,000 and now starts at Rs. 16.41 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look, an upmarket cabin, and is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille with slats, narrow headlights, and triangular fog lamp clusters. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the car. It has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Toyota Innova Crysta is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.7-liter petrol engine that makes 164hp/245Nm and a 2.4-liter diesel mill offered in two tunes: 148hp/343Nm and 148hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has a spacious 7/8-seater cabin with a powered driver's seat, automatic climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a colored MID and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seven airbags, a parking camera, ABS with EBD, and traction control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-revision in India, the petrol-powered Toyota Innova Crysta starts at Rs. 16.41 lakh and goes up to Rs. 23.14 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel-guzzling variants fall in the Rs. 17.58-24.99 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).

