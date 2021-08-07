Home / News / Auto News / TVS Ntorq 125 scooter becomes up to Rs. 1,950 costlier
TVS Ntorq 125 scooter becomes up to Rs. 1,950 costlier

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 04:49 pm
TVS Ntorq 125 is now more expensive in India

TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of its Ntorq 125 scooter in India. After the latest price revision, the vehicle has become costlier by up to Rs. 1,950 and now starts at Rs. 72,270 (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.8cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. Here are more details.

Design

Full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity are offered

The TVS Ntorq 125 sits on a tubular frame and has a flat footboard, a stubby exhaust, a headlight-mounted front apron, and a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail. It houses a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 5.8 liters and tips the scales at 116kg.

It is fueled by a 10hp, 125cc engine

The TVS Ntorq 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 10hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.8Nm at 5,500rpm.

Two ride modes are available

For the rider's safety, the TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling. Two ride modes are also offered. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and coil springs on the rear end.

TVS Ntorq 125: Pricing

The Drum version of Ntorq 125 is priced at Rs. 72,270, the disc variant costs Rs. 77,320, and the Race Edition and Super Squad Edition are priced at Rs. 80,325 and Rs. 83,025, respectively. Finally, the Race XP retails for Rs. 84,025 (all prices, ex-showroom).

