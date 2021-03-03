Yamaha Fascino and RayZR 125 Fi scooters have become costlier

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc air-cooled engine linked to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates 8hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 9.7Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.
Following the latest price-revision, the Yamaha Facino 125 Fi starts at Rs. 72,030 for the Drum (Standard) model and goes up to Rs. 75,530 for the Disc (Deluxe) variant. Meanwhile, the RayZR 125 Fi falls in the Rs. 73,330-77,330 price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).