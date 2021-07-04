Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 bikes have become costlier
Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 bikes have become costlier

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 04, 2021
Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 have now become more expensive

Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 motorbikes in India. Following the latest price revision, the former has become costlier by up to Rs. 5,000, while the latter is now Rs. 2,500 more expensive. As for the highlights, the two bikes have an aggressive design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have all-LED lighting and a digital instrument console

The Yamaha MT-15 has a naked street design, while the YZF R15 V3 offers a fully-faired look. They sit on a Deltabox frame and offer a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bikes pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer wheels. They weigh 138kg and 142kg, respectively.

They are fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine

The Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 are fueled by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In the former, the mill makes 18.24hp/13.9Nm, while in the latter it generates 18.34hp/14.1Nm.

They are equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a linked-type mono-cross unit on the rear end.

How much do these bikes cost now?

Following their latest price revision in India, the Yamaha MT-15 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,45,900. Meanwhile, the YZF R15 V3 now starts at Rs. 1,54,600 and goes up to Rs. 1,56,700 (all prices, ex-showroom).

