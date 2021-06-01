Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha FZ 25 series becomes cheaper by Rs. 19,000 cheaper
Yamaha FZ 25 series becomes cheaper by Rs. 19,000 cheaper

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 02:59 pm
Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 bikes receive a price-cut in India

By achieving lower input costs, Yamaha has reduced the prices of its FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles in India. Following the price-reduction, the two bikes have become cheaper by Rs. 18,800 and Rs. 19,300, respectively, and now start at Rs. 1,34,800. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have a sporty design and run on a BS6-compliant 249cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have an all-LED lighting setup

The Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and wide handlebars. The bikes pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer wheels. They have a fuel capacity of 14-liter and tip the scales at 153kg and 154kg, respectively.

They are fueled by a 21hp, 249cc engine

The Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 draw power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 20.5hp at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25: Pricing

With the latest reduction in prices, the Yamaha FZ 25 now costs Rs. 1,34,800, while the Yamaha FZS 25 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,39,300 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

