Mahindra XUV700's production begins in July; launch likely in August

Auto

An image from Mahindra's Pune factory has emerged which indicates that the production of the XUV700 model in India will start this July. The SUV is expected to be launched by August. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an aggressive look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech features. It will be offered with two engine choices. Here are more details.

The car will have C-shaped headlights and flush-fitted door handles

Mahindra XUV700 will sport a muscular hood, a grille with vertical slats, a roof-mounted spoiler, C-shaped headlamps with LED DRLs, and split taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the SUV will have a longer wheelbase as compared to the XUV500.

Two engine choices will be available

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, both sourced from the Thar. The mills should generate around 187hp of power. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

A panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control will be available

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a 3-row cabin with dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The SUV will pack a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter will support connected car technology. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keeping assist will be available.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. It is expected to start at around Rs. 16 lakh and will take on the Hyundai ALCAZAR, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

