BUGATTI rolls out the final Rs. 43 crore-worth Divo hypercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:21 pm

French automaker BUGATTI has announced that the production of the Divo hypercar has been completed. The final unit has left its factory in Molsheim, France, and is now making its way to a customer in Europe. To recall, only 40 models were up for grabs and all of them were accounted for prior to the vehicle's unveiling in 2018. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a large rear wing and four exhausts

The 40th BUGATTI Divo has a muscular hood, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, and an EB 110 LM Blue paintwork contrasted with Dark Blue carbon shade. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, a French flag on the front fenders, and matte gold colored wheels. A large wing, narrow taillights, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

It has a top-speed of 380km/h

The BUGATTI Divo draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that generates 1,480hp of maximum power and 1,500Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car has an electronically limited top-speed of 380km/h.

Interiors

Inside, a flat-bottom steering wheel and two seats are available

The 40th BUGATTI Divo has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with French Racing Blue and Deep Blue-colored upholstery, matte gray carbon elements, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. However, there is no touchscreen infotainment console on offer. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

BUGATTI Divo: Pricing and availability

In the US, the BUGATTI Divo hypercar sports a price-figure of $5.78 million (around Rs. 43 crore). The premium vehicle is limited to just 40 units worldwide and all of them have been sold.