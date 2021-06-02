Home / News / Auto News / Czinger's latest hybrid hypercar is marginally faster than Rimac Nevera
Auto

Czinger's latest hybrid hypercar is marginally faster than Rimac Nevera

Czinger reveals production version of its 21C hypercar

Los Angeles-based Czinger has revealed the production version of its 21C hypercar. Only 80 units will be manufactured. The four-wheeler has an aggressive design, offers tandem seating, and runs on a variety of e-fuels in order to operate as a zero-emission vehicle. With a 1,240kg dry weight, it boasts of a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio and is even faster than the superfast Rimac Nevera.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a huge rear wing

The Czinger 21C has a futuristic look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and vertically-positioned headlights. It is flanked by protruding ORVMs, massive air scoops, side-steppers, and designer wheels. A massive wing and U-shaped taillights are available on the rear end. The vehicle has a width of 2,050mm and a dry weight of 1,240kg.

Information

The hypercar has two digital displays, a racing-type steering wheel

Czinger 21C has a driver-focused cabin with two seats placed in tandem, black or brown upholstery, a transparent roof, a racing-type steering wheel, and two digital displays. For safety, the hypercar will offer multiple airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Performance

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds

Czinger 21C packs a 2.88-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-plane crank V8 engine, two electric motors, a 7⁠-⁠speed sequential transaxle gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,250hp, which can be upgraded to 1,350hp. The hypercar can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds (0.07 seconds quicker than the Rimac Nevera) and can attain a top-speed of 452km/h in the optional 'vmax configuration.'

Information

Czinger 21C: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Czinger 21C carries a price-tag of $2 million (roughly Rs. 14.6 crore) and its deliveries will commence in 2023. Only 80 units of the hypercar will be up for grabs.

