Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 29, 2021, 12:59 am

Tata Motors is expected to launch its Hornbill micro-SUV (aka HBX) in India later this year. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied, revealing some of its key design details. The pictures (courtesy MotorBeam) suggest that it will have a 'floating' roof design, heavy cladding on the lower side, and sleek wrap-around taillamps. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport extensive black-out cladding

The Tata Hornbill will have a muscular bonnet, narrow headlights, LED DRLs, and a dual-tone paintwork with a white roof. There will be heavy cladding on the bumper and underbody. It will be flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, squared wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, reflectors on the bumper, and high-mounted stop lamps will be available on the rear end.

Information

It should be fueled by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine

The Tata Hornbill should draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that also powers the Altroz. In the latter, the mill makes 85hp/113Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual or an optional AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a start-stop button and contoured seats

The Tata Hornbill will have a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring contoured seats with contrast white stitching, a start-stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. It will pack a large instrument cluster and an infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and parking sensors should be available.

Information

Tata Hornbill: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Hornbill in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).