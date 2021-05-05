QJ Motor launches Chase 350 naked motorbike in China

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has launched the Chase 350 motorcycle in its home country. It might arrive in India as a Benelli model.

As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as a rounded LED headlight. It is powered by a 353cc, twin-cylinder engine.

The bike has a backlit switchgear

The QJ Chase 350 sits on a steel frame and has an eye-catching semi-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors.

The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster, a backlit switchgear, a round LED headlight flanked by two indicators, and rides on designer alloy wheels.

It runs on a 36hp, 353cc engine

The QJ Chase 350 motorbike draws power from a 353cc, 2-cylinder, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 36.2hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 31Nm at 7,000rpm.

The bike is equipped with disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ Chase 350 is armed with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. However, there is no ABS on offer.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

QJ Chase 350: Pricing and availability

In China, the QJ Chase 350 carries a price-tag of CNY 26,999 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh). It should be launched in India as a Benelli model and will take on rivals like the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.