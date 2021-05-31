QJ Chase 700, with 693cc liquid-cooled engine, debuts in China

QJMotor unveils its Chase 700 motorbike in China

Chinese automaker QJMotor has unveiled its Chase 700 motorbike at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. To recall, the Chase 350 and Chase 600 models also debuted earlier this month. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and packs an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument console. It is fueled by a 693cc liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The QJ Chase 700 draws design cues from the QJ350-13 and comes with a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a swooping headlight, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It also has a stunted exhaust and sports dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

It draws power from a 75hp, 693cc engine

Under the hood, the QJ Chase 700 draws power from a 693cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 68.2Nm at 6,250rpm. The power figures are similar to that of the Benelli 752S.

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the QJ Chase 700 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by adjustable KYB USD front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear. They are possibly borrowed from the QJ SRK 600.

QJ Chase 700: Availability

The QJ Chase 700 will go on sale in China first followed by Europe. However, it is unlikely to be launched in India. The bike takes on rivals like Yamaha MT-07 and Kawasaki Z650.