QJ Race 250 breaks cover at the Beijing Motor Show

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 10:16 pm
QJ Race 250 bike showcased in China

Benelli's parent company QJMotor has revealed its Race 250 fully-faired motorbike at the Beijing Motor Show in China. Its availability in India, however, is unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler looks aggressive and boasts of a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. Under the hood, it draws power from a 249cc, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The QJ Race 250 has a twin headlight cluster with an opening in its center, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a color TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 159kg.

It runs on a 27hp, 249cc engine

The QJ Race 250 draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that churns out a maximum power of 27.5hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 22.5Nm at 7,250rpm. However, the gearbox information is currently unavailable.

It has dual-channel ABS for better handling

In terms of safety equipment, the QJ Race 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

QJ Race 250: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the QJ Race 250 are yet to be revealed. However, the fully-faired bike is expected to be launched as a Benelli model in the international markets.

