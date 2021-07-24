Home / News / Auto News / QJ Sai 350 arrives at Chinese dealerships; Indian debut unclear
QJ Sai 350 arrives at Chinese dealerships; Indian debut unclear

Dwaipayan Roy
QJ Sai 350 arrives at Chinese dealerships; Indian debut unclear
QJ Sai 350 bike makes way to Chinese dealers

QJMotor's Sai 350 motorbike that was showcased at the Beijing Auto Show this year, has started making its way to Chinese dealerships. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a fully-faired look and is equipped with a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 353cc parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

The bike offers a windshield and Bluetooth connectivity

The QJ Sai 350 has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, fairings with vents, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It exhibits eye-catching paintwork as well. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a twin-LED headlight that looks similar to the BMW S 1000 RR, an LED taillamp, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

It is fueled by a 36hp, 353cc engine

The QJ Sai 350 motorbike draws power from a 353cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 36.2hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 31Nm at 7,000rpm.

The two-wheeler has inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ Sai 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with an aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

QJ Sai 350: Availability

Details pertaining to the availability of the QJ Sai 350 in India are not known. If it does come to India, it will take on rivals like TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and KTM RC 390.

KTM 990 Duke motorbike spotted testing; design details revealed

