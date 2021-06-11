QJMotor showcases new QJ7000D electric bike in China

QJMotor QJ7000D electric bike revealed

Benelli's sister brand QJMotor has revealed its QJ7000D motorcycle at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. It is unlikely to be sold outside of China. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a full-color TFT instrument console. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 100km per charge. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a raised windscreen and alloy wheels

The QJ7000D has a fully-faired look, featuring a floating-type stepped-up seat, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a raised windscreen with a camera mounted under it, and a storage space that replaces the conventional fuel tank. It sports dual-tone paintwork and a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate. The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console, a V-shaped headlight, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It attains a top-speed of 105km/h

The QJ7000D packs a 9.4hp electric motor and a 72V, 60Ah battery pack to deliver a combined output of 13.4hp of power. The bike has a claimed range of 100km and has a top-speed of 105km/h.

Safety

The vehicle has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ7000D is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is available for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a central shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

QJMotor QJ7000D: Availability

The QJMotor QJ7000D will only be sold in China but is expected to make its way to the international markets as a Benelli model. It is unlikely to debut in India in the near future.