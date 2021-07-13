Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition truck, with new equipment, breaks cover

Ram has introduced a special version of its 1500 pick-up truck called the BackCountry Edition. It will be up for grabs in the third quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports visual upgrades both inside and out, and comes with a host of off-road-friendly equipment. It is available with two versions of the company's 5.7-liter V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The truck has a large black grille and 18-inch wheels

The Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition has a muscular hood, a large blacked-out grille with a body-colored surround, sleek headlights, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side steppers, and 18-inch black wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Tow hooks, bed extender, skid plates, spray-in bed liner, a deployable bed step, and upper adjustable tie-downs are also available.

Information

It is fueled by a 395hp, 5.7-liter engine

The Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition is offered with a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 engine or a 5.7-liter V8 mill with an eTorque mild-hybrid system. Both the powertrains deliver 395hp/650Nm. A transfer case, rear electronic locking axle, and off-road calibrated shock absorbers ensure better performance.

Interiors

The vehicle offers bucket front seats and 7.0-inch infotainment console

The Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition has a blacked-out cabin with bucket seats at the front, all-weather slush mats from Mopar, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, hill-descent control, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD are available.

Information

Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition: Pricing and availability

The Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition carries a starting price-tag of $40,085 (around Rs. 29.8 lakh) in the US and will make its public debut at the Chicago Auto Show later this week. It shall go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.