Range Rover Evoque HST, with a 300hp petrol engine, launched

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 15, 2021, 02:26 pm
Range Rover Evoque HST launched in the UK and Europe

Expanding its Range Rover Evoque line-up, British automaker Land Rover has introduced a high-performance Evoque HST variant in the UK and European markets. The vehicle shares its design features with the Range Rover Sport HST while offering an updated cabin that has Pivi Pro infotainment system, a 13-speaker Meridian sound system, dual 10.0-inch touchscreens, and a 300hp, 2.0-liter petrol motor. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has LED headlights with animated front and rear turn-indicators​

The Range Rover Evoque HST features a sporty, dual-tone body with a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a sculpted bonnet, a rear spoiler, and sleek LED headlights with signature DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, heated and electrically foldable ORVMs, as well as 20-inch gloss black wheels. The vehicle also has animated turn-indicators on the front and rear ends.

It runs on a 300hp, petrol engine

The Range Rover Evoque HST draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, Ingenium petrol mill that produces 300hp of power. The motor comes linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and the company's Terrain Response 2 all-wheel-drive system. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle flaunts two 10.0-inch touchscreens

The Range Rover Evoque HST offers a premium cabin with powered leather seats, a suede-covered heated steering wheel, a sliding panoramic sunroof, and auto-dimming. It also offers a 13-speaker Meridian sound system, Pivi Pro infotainment system with connected navigation, and dual 10.0-inch touchscreens. On the safety front, the car has multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, cruise control, emergency braking, and a driver condition monitor.

Range Rover Evoque HST: Pricing

In the UK, the Range Rover Evoque HST carries a starting price-tag of £50,440 (approximately Rs. 52 lakh). Details regarding this model's arrival in India are yet to be revealed.

