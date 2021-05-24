Ranveer Singh brings home a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, which was launched in India this March. The Gully Boy star is fond of the Raging Bull considering he bought a red-colored Urus in 2019 as well. Singh's car is finished in an Arancio Borealis (orange) shade and rides on 22-inch Nath wheels. It was delivered to him by Lamborghini Mumbai.

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule has a dual-tone color wherein the the base color is complemented by a black roof. The lower bumpers, spoiler lip, rocker covers, rear diffuser, and tailgate rims also sport a shiny gloss black theme. It has a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, LED headlights, 22-inch Nath wheels, and quad exhaust tips.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The motor makes 650hp/850Nm. It allows the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and attain a top-speed of 305km/h.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone Alcantara seats, black anodized trim bits, 'Urus' branding on the backrest, Lamborghini logo embroidered into headrests, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and an optional Parking Assistance Package are available.

Singh bought the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule for a hefty Rs. 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). Last month, actor Kartik Aaryan purchased a standard Urus. Some other celebrities and businessmen who own the popular SUV are director Rohit Shetty, Mukesh Ambani, and Adar Poonawalla.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, between January and March 2021, the brand delivered 1,382 units of the Urus SUV across the world. The company reported its strongest first quarter in history and cumulatively delivered as many as 2,422 cars in the same time. In line with its sustainability goals, Lamborghini will invest $1.8 billion to accelerate the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).