Rare 1990 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato listed for sale
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Heads up, car fans: a 1990 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato, one of just 52 ever made, is now for sale.
First shown at the 1986 Geneva Motor Show and snapped up before it even hit the road, this collector's gem comes with a price tag that reflects its rarity.
Aston Martin factory restoration, 966km
This Zagato isn't just rare; it's in top shape, with only 966km on the clock after a full factory-standard restoration by Aston Martin pros.
It keeps its classic Gladiator Red look and two-tone leather interior but adds modern touches like upgraded suspension, new tires, and better air conditioning.
The sale includes a one-year guarantee, inspection report, and free first service, making it an especially sweet deal for anyone lucky enough to snag it.