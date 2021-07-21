Home / News / Auto News / Renault planning to discontinue Duster SUV due to dwindling sales
Renault planning to discontinue Duster SUV due to dwindling sales

Renault planning to discontinue Duster SUV due to dwindling sales
Renault Duster SUV to be discontinued in India due to poor sales

Renault is planning to discontinue its Duster SUV in India in a bid to reduce costs and increase profitability, as per an Economic Times report. The final batch of the car will be manufactured in October. As for the highlights, the crossover has an eye-catching design and a feature-loaded cabin. It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and projector headlights

The Renault Duster has a muscular hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,673mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Two engine choices are available

The Renault Duster is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that churns out 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 104.5hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

The vehicle offers five seats and a 7.0-inch infotainment system

The Renault Duster has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Renault Duster: Pricing

In India, the Renault Duster starts at Rs. 9.86 lakh for the RXS model and goes up to Rs. 14.25 lakh for RXZ Turbo CVT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The next-generation Duster might be launched here by year-end or early 2022.

