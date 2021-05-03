Renault KIGER's prices increased by up to Rs. 33,000

Renault has increased the prices of its recently-launched KIGER SUV in India. Following the price-revision, the vehicle has become dearer by up to Rs. 33,000 but the base price remains unchanged.

As for the key highlights, the KIGER comes with a sporty look, high-tech features inside the cabin, and is offered with two petrol engine options.

Exteriors

The vehicle sports 16-inch alloy wheels

The Renault KIGER features an attractive design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-accented grille, a wide air dam, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

On the sides, the SUV has roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs as well as fog lamps, and C-shaped LED taillights.

Information

It is offered with two petrol engine options

The Renault KIGER comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that produces 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that delivers 98.63hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, it has an 8.0-inch infotainment screen

The Renault KIGER offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, a multifunctional steering wheel, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and automatic climate control.

It also packs up to eight speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, the vehicle has four airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Renault KIGER: Updated pricing

The KIGER starts at Rs. 5.45 lakh for the base RXE model and goes up to Rs. 9.72 lakh for the RXZ Turbo CVT variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Depending on the trim, the prices have increased by up to Rs. 33,000.