Home / News / Auto News / Renault KIGER's waiting period extends up to 16 weeks
Auto

Renault KIGER's waiting period extends up to 16 weeks

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 07:40 pm
Renault KIGER's waiting period extends up to 16 weeks
Renault KIGER's waiting period stretches up to four months

Renault KIGER has been a significant part of the automaker's sale in India every month. As a result, the waiting period of the SUV has stretched up to 16 weeks for select variants. The higher-spec RXT and RXZ trims reportedly have the longest waiting span. Meanwhile, the company is working to reduce the delivery time. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It has full-LED lighting and a chrome grille

Renault KIGER has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Renault KIGER features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome grille, a blacked-out air dam, LED DRLs, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator mounted ORVMs, black wheel arch cladding, and 16-inch wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and C-shaped LED taillights are available on the rear section.

Information

The car is available with two engine choices

The Renault KIGER is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options, including a 1.0-liter motor that produces 70hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that generates 97hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are four airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The Renault KIGER offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It also houses four speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Four airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, brake assist, and ABS with EBD are provided for safety.

Information

Renault KIGER: Pricing

In India, the Renault KIGER starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh for the base RXE model and goes up to Rs. 10.08 lakh for the top-spec RXZ dual-tone variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hero MotoCorp teases new Glamour 125 bike with Bluetooth connectivity

Latest News

Pratyusha Banerjee's parents facing dire financial crunch fighting for justice

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 7: Complete report

Sports

Vivo X70 Pro range tipped to cost around Rs. 50,000

Technology

'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar announces theatrical release on August 19

Entertainment

What are the upcoming projects of 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway

Auto

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

Auto

Renault KIGER's prices increased by up to Rs. 33,000

Auto

Renault KIGER to become costlier in India from April 1

Auto

Renault KIGER deliveries in India to begin on March 3

Auto

Renault News

Renault planning to discontinue Duster SUV due to dwindling sales

Auto

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Auto

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to break cover in September

Auto

Renault 5 Prototype electric hatchback breaks cover

Auto

Renault to launch 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

Auto
Trending Topics