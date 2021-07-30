Renault KIGER's waiting period extends up to 16 weeks

Renault KIGER has been a significant part of the automaker's sale in India every month. As a result, the waiting period of the SUV has stretched up to 16 weeks for select variants. The higher-spec RXT and RXZ trims reportedly have the longest waiting span. Meanwhile, the company is working to reduce the delivery time. Here's our roundup.

It has full-LED lighting and a chrome grille

Renault KIGER has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Renault KIGER features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome grille, a blacked-out air dam, LED DRLs, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator mounted ORVMs, black wheel arch cladding, and 16-inch wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and C-shaped LED taillights are available on the rear section.

The car is available with two engine choices

The Renault KIGER is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options, including a 1.0-liter motor that produces 70hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that generates 97hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Inside, there are four airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The Renault KIGER offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. It also houses four speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Four airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, brake assist, and ABS with EBD are provided for safety.

Renault KIGER: Pricing

In India, the Renault KIGER starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh for the base RXE model and goes up to Rs. 10.08 lakh for the top-spec RXZ dual-tone variant (both prices, ex-showroom).