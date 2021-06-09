Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:35 am

Renaul releases teaser images of Megane E-TECH Electric model

French automaker Renault is expected to unveil the production version of its Megane eVision Concept, called the Megane E-TECH Electric, sometime next year. In the latest development, the company has released teaser images of the car, revealing its key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, sleek headlights, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will have sleek headlights and a wide air dam

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will have an eye-catching design, featuring a flat bonnet, a wide air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an antenna will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The car will deliver a range of 450km/charge

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will be based on the modular CMF-EV platform. It will have a single electric motor and a 60kWh battery pack for a combined power output of 217hp. The car will promise a range of 450km as per the WLTP cycle.

Interiors

It should have a blacked-out cabin with new-age connectivity features

As per a prior report, the Megane E-TECH Electric will have a spacious blacked-out cabin with a mobile phone holder and gold contrast stitching on the seats and armrests. It is expected to pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Information

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Renault Megane E-TECH Electric should be revealed in the first half of 2022 when the car arrives in the European market. For reference, the existing E-TECH plug-in hybrid model starts at €37,300 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh).