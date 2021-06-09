Home / News / Auto News / Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images
Auto

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:35 am
Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images
Renaul releases teaser images of Megane E-TECH Electric model

French automaker Renault is expected to unveil the production version of its Megane eVision Concept, called the Megane E-TECH Electric, sometime next year. In the latest development, the company has released teaser images of the car, revealing its key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, sleek headlights, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

It will have sleek headlights and a wide air dam

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will have an eye-catching design, featuring a flat bonnet, a wide air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an antenna will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The car will deliver a range of 450km/charge

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will be based on the modular CMF-EV platform. It will have a single electric motor and a 60kWh battery pack for a combined power output of 217hp. The car will promise a range of 450km as per the WLTP cycle.

Interiors

It should have a blacked-out cabin with new-age connectivity features

As per a prior report, the Megane E-TECH Electric will have a spacious blacked-out cabin with a mobile phone holder and gold contrast stitching on the seats and armrests. It is expected to pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Information

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Renault Megane E-TECH Electric should be revealed in the first half of 2022 when the car arrives in the European market. For reference, the existing E-TECH plug-in hybrid model starts at €37,300 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Science

OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset

Science

Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Auto

Netflix's 'Geeked Week' Day-2: 'Money Heist,' 'The Sandman' and others

Entertainment

Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Sports

Latest Auto News

2021 Triumph Speed Twin's pre-bookings now open in India

Auto

BUGATTI's CHIRON Super Sport is a limited-run 1,577hp hypercar

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV debuts in India at Rs. 2.43 crore

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore

Auto

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Renault introduces CAPTUR E-TECH Hybrid crossover in Europe

Auto

Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Auto

Europe-specific Renault CAPTUR gets new variants and features

Auto

Upcoming Ather electric scooter previewed in leaked patent images

Auto
Trending Topics