Renault teases Megane E-TECH Electric SUV with the new logo

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 11:49 am

As an addition to its growing line-up of electric cars, Renault is working to introduce the Megane E-TECH Electric SUV later this year. The company has released a teaser image of the vehicle, revealing the rear section of the car.

Renault has also stated that the Megane E-TECH will be the company's first step toward achieving its target of producing 24 EVs by 2025.

Exteriors

It will have a full-width LED taillight

The teaser has only revealed the rear portion of the Renault Megane E-TECH Electric and it looks similar to the concept version showcased last year.

The vehicle will be based on the CMF-EV platform which underpins the 2022 Nissan Ariya. It will sport the company's new logo, 'MEGANE' lettering with a golden E, and sleek taillamps connected with an LED strip.

Information

It will offer a range of 450km

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will likely run on a 60kWh battery, paired with an electric motor which is said to deliver 217hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. The powertrain shall offer a range of 450km on a single charge.

Interiors

The car will offer a feature-packed cabin

As per previously released images, the Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will offer a spacious blacked-out cabin with gold contrast stitching on the seats and armrest, a mobile phone holder, and twin cup holders on the center console.

It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with capacitive touch buttons.

The four-wheeler is also expected to provide advanced safety features.

Information

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric: Expected pricing

The official pricing details of the Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen later this year. For reference, the E-TECH plug-in hybrid model starts at £30,685 (roughly Rs. 31.4 lakh) in the UK.