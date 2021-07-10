Home / News / Auto News / Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to break cover in September
Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to break cover in September

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to break cover in September
Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to debut at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show

French automaker Renault will unveil its Megane E-TECH Electric at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show, which will start from September 7 onwards. For testing purposes, the automaker has produced 30 examples of the battery-powered crossover, while customer units are expected to be delivered next year. The Megane E-TECH Electric will pack a 60kWh battery and offer a maximum range of 450km per charge.

In this article
Exteriors

A roof-mounted spoiler and sleek headlights will be available

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will be based on the CMF-EV platform. It will have a sporty stance with a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, a wide air vent, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an antenna on the rear. For lighting, it will offer sleek headlamps and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the four-wheeler will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels.

Information

The car will deliver a range of up to 450km

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will draw power from a 60kWh battery, combined with a 217hp electric motor. It will deliver a range of up to 450km per charge, based on the WLTP cycle.

Interiors

The car should provide a 5-seater, tech-forward cabin

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric will reportedly offer a 5-seater cabin with an all-black color scheme and gold contrast stitching. It will likely house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric: Pricing

The Megane E-TECH Electric will be revealed at the Munich Motor Show in September this year and the prices will be announced at the time of launch in early-2022. For reference, the current-generation Megane PHEV starts at £30,995 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) in the UK.

Trending Topics