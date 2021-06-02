Renault Triber awarded 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Jun 02, 2021

Renault Triber has received 4-star and 3-star safety ratings in adult and child occupant protection categories, respectively, from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP). The agency claimed that the car provides adequate protection for adult as well as child occupant. However, the scores of the crash test were not high enough to award a 5-star rating. Here are more details.

Details

A detailed look at the crash test report

As per the crash test report, the Triber offers good protection to the adult occupant driver and passenger's head and neck. The driver's chest and knees has marginal protection, while the passenger's chest and knees get adequate and good protection, respectively. The bodyshell is rated as unstable and it is not capable of withstanding further load.

Information

Chest protection for child occupant was average

When it comes to child safety, the report said that chest protection is average, while head protection is low. The Triber earned 11.62 points out of 17 in terms of adult occupant protection and 27 points out of 49 for child safety.

Exteriors

The car sports a chrome-finished grille

The Renault Triber has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, projector headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 182mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 71hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Renault Triber draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 71hp and a peak torque of 96Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle has seven seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Renault Triber has a spacious 7-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, parking sensors, keyless entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Renault Triber: Pricing

In India, the Renault Triber starts at Rs. 5.3 lakh for the base RXE model and goes up to Rs. 7.8 lakh for the range-topping RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).