Auto

Revolt RV1 e-bike to be launched in India next year

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 04:25 pm
Revolt RV1 e-bike to be launched in India next year
Revolt to launch RV1 e-bike in India next year

As a replacement for the RV300 electric motorcycle, Revolt Motors will launch its RV1 model in India next year. The new bike will be the brand's cheapest two-wheeler in the country and its production will commence in early 2022. Meanwhile, Domino's Pizza will acquire the entire inventory of the RV300 in a bid to electrify its delivery fleet. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike offers all-LED lighting and a single-piece seat

Revolt RV300 sits on a lightweight single cradle frame and has a fuel tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat, high-set handlebars, and an oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. The vehicle tips the scales at 101kg and has a ground clearance of 225mm.

Information

It promises a maximum range of 180km

The Revolt RV300 is powered by a 2hp, hub-mounted electric motor linked to an automatic gearbox. The vehicle delivers a maximum range of 180km per charge in the Eco riding mode and has a top-speed of 65km/h in Sports mode.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Revolt RV300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. It also offers three riding modes: Normal, Eco, and Sports. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Revolt RV300: Pricing

In India, the Revolt RV300 electric motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has announced that the RV1 model will sport a lower price figure than the RV300.

