Home / News / Auto News / Revolt RV400 e-bike sold out in less than two hours
Auto

Revolt RV400 e-bike sold out in less than two hours

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 12:05 am
Revolt RV400 e-bike sold out in less than two hours
Revolt sold Rs. 50 crore worth of RV400 e-bike in India in two hours

Following a long break, Revolt Motors had started accepting bookings for its RV400 electric bike in India recently. However, the company had to close the order books after receiving an overwhelming response. The automaker sold Rs. 50 crore worth of RV400 bikes in less than two hours despite the two-wheeler being available in only six cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

In this article
Design

It has an all-LED lighting setup

It has a wheelbase of 1,350mm

The Revolt RV400 sits on a lightweight single cradle frame. It has a sporty stance with a muscular front section, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a grab rail, and an oval headlamp. It offers an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 108kg.

Information

The vehicle delivers a range of 150km/charge

The Revolt RV400 is fueled by a 4hp, electric motor paired with a 3.24kWh battery pack. The powertrain allows the bike to reach a top-speed of 85km/h and offer a range of 150km per charge.

Safety

Combined braking system ensures safety of the rider

The Revolt RV400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. It also has Eco, Normal, and Sport riding modes. Suspension duties on the electric bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit with an aluminium swingarm on the rear.

Information

Revolt RV400: Pricing and availability

Following the latest revision in the FAME II subsidy, the Revolt RV400 now costs Rs. 90,799 in Delhi and Rs. 1.07 lakh in other cities (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the two-wheeler will begin by September this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Yamaha launches Minions-inspired Vinoora 125 scooter in Vietnam

Latest News

Mi MIX 4 tipped to feature an under-display camera

Technology

UEFA Euro 2020, Germany beat Portugal 4-2: Records broken

Sports

ENGW vs INDW Test ends in a draw: Records broken

Sports

WTC final, Day 2: A look at the key takeaways

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary 1-1 France: List of records broken

Sports

Latest Auto News

Force Gurkha to be launched in India in Q3 2021

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR bags 4,000 bookings in over a week

Auto

Yamaha RayZR 125 scooter, with hybrid tech, revealed in India

Auto

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Auto

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire One electric bike might debut on July 8

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Revolt RV400 becomes cheaper thanks to revised FAME II subsidy

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV sold out; second batch coming in 2022

Auto

Limited-edition KTM 1290 Super Duke RR sports bike sold out

Auto

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sold out in India till May

Auto
Trending Topics