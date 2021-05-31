Home / News / Auto News / Rimac C_Two to debut with new moniker on June 1
Auto

Rimac C_Two to debut with new moniker on June 1

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 12:49 pm

Rimac has announced via a teaser that the production-specific version of its Rimac C_Two electric hypercar will debut on June 1 with a new moniker. To recall, it was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018. As for the highlights, the prototype car has a futuristic design, a tech-loaded cabin, and delivers a range of 650km per charge. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a muscular bonnet with flaps

The car has a muscular bonnet with flaps

The prototype Rimac C_Two sits on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with active flaps for modifying aerodynamics, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by two butterfly doors, sharp body lines, air scoops, and designer wheels. A large wing and narrow taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by an 1,888hp electric powertrain

The Rimac C_Two prototype is fueled by an electric powertrain that generates 1,888hp/2,300Nm. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 1.85 seconds and has a top-speed of 412km/h. It also delivers an estimated range of 650km per charge.

Interiors

The production version will have Level 4 autonomous driving capability

The prototype version of Rimac C_Two has a 2-seater cabin with suede and carbon fiber trim, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel on the center console. For safety, the production-specific model should have multiple airbags and a rear-view camera. Level 4 autonomous driving capability might also be on offer.

Information

Rimac C_Two: Availability

The availability details of the production version of Rimac C_Two will be revealed at the launch event on June 1. However, the electric hypercar is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza v/s Tata Nexon: Which is better?

Latest News

England vs New Zealand: Records which Trent Boult can break

Sports

Delhi HC slaps Twitter with notice for flouting IT Rules

Business

Nearly 3,000 junior doctors in MP go on strike

India

Hyundai SUVs welcome the upcoming ALCAZAR in style

Auto

After 'Padmaavat', Karni Sena's next target is Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza v/s Tata Nexon: Which is better?

Auto

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 2.02 crore

Auto

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

MV Agusta to unveil updated F4 bike on June 3

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Lebanon's first-ever car is a sporty-looking all-electric coupe

Auto

Production-specific Honda N7X SUV to be unveiled in August

Auto

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews the brand's all-electric T-Class van

Auto

Benelli Dong electric scooter, with unique styling, launched in Indonesia

Auto