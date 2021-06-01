Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 05:24 pm

Rimac unveils its Nevera electric hypercar

Rimac has unveiled the production-specific version of its Rimac C_Two electric hypercar. It is called the Nevera and its production will be limited to just 150 units. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a futuristic look, a tech-loaded cabin, a superfast 1,914hp electric powertrain, and promises a range of 550km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a muscular bonnet with flaps

The Rimac Nevera sits on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with active flaps for modifying aerodynamics, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by two butterfly doors, sharp body lines, air scoops, and lightweight forged alloy wheels. A large wing and narrow taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It boasts of the world's first Artificial Intelligence Driver Coach

Rimac Nevera has a 2-seater cabin with carbon fiber trim, auto climate control, billet aluminium rotary switchgear, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses three configurable digital displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The car has multiple airbags, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, and the world's first Artificial Intelligence Driver Coach to help drivers develop skills on a race track.

Performance

It runs on an 1,914hp electric powertrain

The Rimac Nevera packs four electric motors and a 120kWh battery pack, which can be charged from 0-80% in 19 minutes. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 1,914hp/2,360Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 1.97 seconds. It has a top-speed of 412km/h and promises a range of 550km. Seven riding modes, including Sport, Drift and Comfort are also available.

Information

Rimac Nevera: Pricing and availability

The Rimac Nevera will be built in Croatia and carries a starting price-tag of €2 million (roughly Rs. 17.8 crore). Only 150 units will be made and each one of them will be personally tested and signed off by Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac.