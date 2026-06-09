Rivian begins R2 deliveries as RJ Scaringe calls it pivotal

Rivian targets 20,000-25,000 R2s by 2026

Rivian wants to get 20,000 to 25,000 R2s on the road by the end of 2026 from its Illinois factory, with even bigger numbers coming once its Georgia plant opens in 2028.

The R2 is also set to play a big role in Rivian's $1.25 billion deal with Uber: up to 40,000 of these SUVs could hit the streets as self-driving robotaxis.

Cheaper versions are already in the works for 2027, starting under $50,000.