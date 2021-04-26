Home / News / Auto News / This bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn brings automobiles and architecture together
Auto

This bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn brings automobiles and architecture together

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 04:49 pm
This bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn brings automobiles and architecture together

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce in collaboration with architect Kengo Kuma has created a bespoke version of its Dawn car. Called the Dawn Kita Edition, it reflects the essence of a luxury residence in central Tokyo called "The Kita."

The premium vehicle visually imitates the building and exhibits several cosmetic changes both inside-out. However, mechanically it remains unchanged.

Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a large chromed grille

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and a faint bronze hue which is revealed under the sun. It sports Silver Haze paintwork.

The car is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer multi-spoke wheels.

Triangular-shaped taillights, dual exhaust tips, and open-pore Royal Walnut paneling are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 563hp, 6.6-liter engine

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition draws power from a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 563hp of power and 820Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in five seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle has a luxurious, 4-seater cabin

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, featuring a dashboard with an ombre transition from Piano Selby Grey to Piano Black colors. Parking sensors and a multifunctional steering wheel are also available.

It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition: Pricing

The pricing details of the Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition have not been disclosed yet. However, it will surely carry a significant premium over the standard model which in India starts at Rs. 7.3 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maserati unveils F-Tributo Edition of its Ghibli and Levante cars
Latest News
Twitter will display region-specific vaccination information prompt in user timelines
Science
Leonardo DiCaprio to lead Oscar-winning 'Another Round' English language remake?
Entertainment
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule had a near-miss with space debris
Science
IPL 2021, RCB overcome DC to move atop: Records broken
Sports
'Avengers: Endgame' completes 2 years, Marvel announces new 'Captain America'
Entertainment
Latest Auto News
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge edition motorbikes launched in India
Auto
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, with sharper design and new features, revealed
Auto
2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh
Auto
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at Rs. 16.4 lakh
Auto
Bajaj Dominar 250 to be launched in two new shades
Auto
Trending Topics