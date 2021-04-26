This bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn brings automobiles and architecture together

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce in collaboration with architect Kengo Kuma has created a bespoke version of its Dawn car. Called the Dawn Kita Edition, it reflects the essence of a luxury residence in central Tokyo called "The Kita."

The premium vehicle visually imitates the building and exhibits several cosmetic changes both inside-out. However, mechanically it remains unchanged.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and a faint bronze hue which is revealed under the sun. It sports Silver Haze paintwork.

The car is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer multi-spoke wheels.

Triangular-shaped taillights, dual exhaust tips, and open-pore Royal Walnut paneling are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 563hp, 6.6-liter engine

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition draws power from a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 563hp of power and 820Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in five seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle has a luxurious, 4-seater cabin

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, featuring a dashboard with an ombre transition from Piano Selby Grey to Piano Black colors. Parking sensors and a multifunctional steering wheel are also available.

It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition: Pricing

The pricing details of the Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition have not been disclosed yet. However, it will surely carry a significant premium over the standard model which in India starts at Rs. 7.3 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).