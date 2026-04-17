Royal Enfield adds 2 new shades to 1:3-scale Classic 500

Royal Enfield 1:3-scale Classic 500 bookings

This mini Classic 500 is built with real attention to detail: 8.5kg, made from 964 parts, and looks just like the full-size version.

You can book one for ₹88,000 (with a ₹5,000 booking fee) between April 17 and 19 on Royal Enfield's online store or at dealerships.

Besides the new colors, options include Teal Green, Gun Grey, Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Battle Green, Black Mirage, and Retro White, so there's something for every collector vibe.