Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 fully revealed in spy shots
Auto

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 fully revealed in spy shots

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 06:49 pm
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 fully revealed in spy shots
Ahead of launch, 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 spied

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, undisguised production-specific models of the vehicle have been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will be offered in single/dual seat variants and shall sport a chrome treatment on the spoked wheels, handlebars, and exhaust. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike will support turn-by-turn navigation

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be built on the J-platform and shall have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single/dual seats, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike will offer a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlight, an LED taillamp, and wire-spoked wheels. It will be offered in multiple colors, including Green and Gray.

Information

It will run on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder engine with a counter-balance shaft. The mill makes 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque, and will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of unveiling, Mercedes-Benz Citan previewed in teaser image

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

'14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun

Entertainment

After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion

Politics

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I: Shanaka elects to bowl

Sports

Delhi unlock brings hope for movie distributors, theater owners

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Tata Hornbill might be launched in India on August 4

Auto

Mahindra XUV700's Smart Filter Technology will remove 95% viruses

Auto

Ford Aspire (automatic) to be launched in India soon

Auto

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Auto

Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 8,362

Auto

Royal Enfield introduces limited-run Classic 500 Tribute Black motorcycle

Auto

Instrument cluster details of 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 leaked

Auto

Made-in-India Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched in the US

Auto

Royal Enfield News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 becomes Rs. 6,000 costlier in India

Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan is now up to Rs. 4,600 costlier

Auto

Royal Enfield registers 'Scram' motorcycle name in India

Auto

Royal Enfield commences its Singapore operations with a new store

Auto

These Royal Enfield motorcycles have become costlier in India

Auto