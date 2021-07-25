2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 fully revealed in spy shots

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, undisguised production-specific models of the vehicle have been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will be offered in single/dual seat variants and shall sport a chrome treatment on the spoked wheels, handlebars, and exhaust. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will support turn-by-turn navigation

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be built on the J-platform and shall have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single/dual seats, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike will offer a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlight, an LED taillamp, and wire-spoked wheels. It will be offered in multiple colors, including Green and Gray.

Information

It will run on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder engine with a counter-balance shaft. The mill makes 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque, and will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).