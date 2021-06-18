Home / News / Auto News / Royal Enfield introduces limited-run Classic 500 Tribute Black motorcycle
Auto

Royal Enfield introduces limited-run Classic 500 Tribute Black motorcycle

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 11:27 pm

Royal Enfield has launched a special Classic 500 Tribute Black motorbike in Australia and New Zealand. Its production is limited to just 240 units. The Tribute Black model is handcrafted at the Oragadam plant in Chennai. It comes with a touring leather seat, black livery for the engine, a serial number plaque, and hand-painted Royal Enfield pinstripes by the Kumar Brothers.

In this article
Design

The bike has a halogen headlight and 13.5-liter fuel tank

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black sits on a single downtube frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a 13.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 193kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 27hp, 499cc engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black draws power from a 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 27.2hp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with 35mm telescopic front forks

It is equipped with 35mm telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black: Pricing and availability

In Australia, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black carries a price-tag of AUD 9,590 (around Rs. 5.37 lakh) and can be pre-booked until June 23. The special edition was also launched in India last year to mark the end of the 500cc UCE engine.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Latest News

Google announces 6 new Android features launching this summer

Technology

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh dies due to coronavirus complications

Sports

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

Realme GT 5G will arrive in India before Diwali

Technology

POCO X3 GT bags FCC certification; global launch imminent

Technology

Latest Auto News

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Auto

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire One electric bike might debut on July 8

Auto

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter breaks cover in India

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV launched in India at Rs. 16.3 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Royal Enfield registers 'Scram' motorcycle name in India

Auto

Royal Enfield recalls 2.36 lakh bikes over faulty ignition coil

Auto

Instrument cluster details of 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 leaked

Auto

Made-in-India Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched in the US

Auto
Trending Topics