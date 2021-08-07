Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied testing in India; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 12:04 am

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied testing, features revealed

Royal Enfield is working to expand its portfolio of cruiser bikes with a new Hunter 350 motorcycle. It could be the company's most affordable offering yet. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the bike has been spotted testing, revealing its design features. It will have a neo-retro look and is expected to draw power from a 349cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will sport a circular headlamp and black alloy wheels

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is likely to sit on a twin downtube spine frame and feature a modern-retro design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and rounded headlamp, turn signals, taillamp, as well as mirrors. It will also house a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation screen and ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

Information

A 20.2hp engine will power the two-wheeler

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be fueled by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor will come linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Telescopic forks will be provided for front suspension

For the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin tube shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hunter 350 will be revealed at the time of launch later this year. However, considering its rumored specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).