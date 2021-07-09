These Royal Enfield bikes have become costlier by Rs. 8,400

Royal Enfield increases prices of its BS6 models in India

Owing to the high input costs, automakers have started increasing the prices of their products. Royal Enfield has now announced a fresh price-hike for its premium models, including the Meteor 350, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. The bikes have witnessed an increment of up to Rs. 8,400, with the highest being on the Meteor 350. Here are the details.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Now starts at Rs. 1.92 lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a fuel capacity of 15-liter

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 8,405. It sits on a twin downtube spine frame and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an adjustable transparent windscreen, an LED headlight, and a digital-analog instrument console. The two-wheeler runs on a 349cc engine that makes 20.1hp/27Nm. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Now starts at Rs. 2.82 lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has a kerb weight of 202kg

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has become dearer by up to Rs. 6,486. It offers an old-school design with a flat-type seat, twin chrome exhausts, 18-inch spoked wheels, a rounded halogen headlamp, and a semi-digital instrument panel. The vehicle is fueled by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled engine that delivers 47hp/52Nm. Rider's safety is taken care of by disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Starts at Rs. 2.98 lakh

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a 6-speed manual gearbox

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its Continental GT 650 by up to Rs. 6,809. The cafe racer bike has a single seater configuration, twin exhausts, a sculpted fuel tank, a digital-analog instrument console, and a halogen headlamp. It draws power from a 648cc engine that produces 47hp/52Nm. On the safety front, there are disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has also become costlier

Earlier this week, Royal Enfield had hiked the prices of its Classic 350 cruiser by up to Rs. 8,362. The motorcycle now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,79,782 for the single-channel ABS model and goes up to Rs. 2,06,962 for the dual-channel ABS version.