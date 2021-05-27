Kia Carnival available with a 30-day return scheme in India

May 27, 2021

New return offer on Kia Carnival in India

Kia Motors has announced a 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' for its Carnival MPV in India. This initiative allows private buyers to return the car within the first 30 days of ownership if they are not satisfied with it. The offer is valid on all the variants and covers 95% of the ex-showroom as well as overhead costs incurred for the vehicle's registration and finances.

Finer details

Everything to know about the offer

Customers who do not cross the 1,500km mark on the odometer within the first 30 days of purchase are eligible for the offer. The car has to be free of damages and the owner's agreement for the four-wheeler's transfer needs to be in the name of a person. Finally, the vehicle should not have any hypothecation and must have an NOC from concerned parties.

Exteriors

The car sports a chrome-surrounded grille

The Kia Carnival has a muscular bonnet, a black grille surrounded by chrome, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,060mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 197hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Kia Carnival draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 197.2hp at 3,800rpm and a peak torque of 440Nm at 1,750-2,750rpm.

Interiors

The vehicle offers up to nine seats and a sunroof

The Kia Carnival has a spacious cabin with up to nine seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Kia Carnival: Pricing

In India, the Kia Carnival MPV starts at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base-end Premium model and goes up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the range-topping Limousine variant (all prices, ex-showroom).