Suzuki Hayabusa's second batch sold out in an hour

Auto

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 02:31 pm
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's second lot sold out in India

In a proud moment for Suzuki, the second batch of the 2021 Hayabusa bike consisting of 100 units, was sold out in an hour after the bookings were opened on July 1. To recall, the two-wheeler was launched in India this April. It has an imposing look, offers several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a 1,340cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

The bike has an adjustable windscreen and twin exhausts

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with air vents, a rider-only saddle, twin exhausts, apron-mounted mirrors, and an adjustable windscreen. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel capacity of 20-liter and tips the scales at 264kg.

The vehicle has a top-speed of 299km/h

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, 4-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which generates 187hp of power and 150Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the bike to clock a top-speed of 299km/h.

It is equipped with inverted telescopic front forks

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, engine brake control, and anti-lift control. It also offers three riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and link-type coil spring on the rear end.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa carries a price-figure of Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, the fully-faired sports bike takes on rivals such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

