Home / News / Auto News / Simple Energy Mark 2 e-scooter to debut on August 15
Auto

Simple Energy Mark 2 e-scooter to debut on August 15

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 15, 2021, 07:52 pm
Simple Energy Mark 2 e-scooter to debut on August 15
Simple Energy to launch Mark 2 e-scooter on August 15

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has announced that its flagship e-scooter - codenamed 'Mark 2' - will be launched in India on August 15. The two-wheeler is expected to offer a minimalist yet futuristic design and pack a 4.8kWh Lithium-ion battery that will deliver a range of up to 240km in Economy mode. It will also offer a top-speed of 100km/h. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The scooter will sport an IP67-rated instrument console

Simple Energy's Mark 2 was spotted testing last month. As per the leaked images, it will have a streamlined design with a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, and a large footboard. It will offer an IP67-rated touchscreen unit with support for navigation, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity. The e-scooter will also have an all-LED setup for lighting and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It will offer a range of up to 240km

Simple Energy Mark 2 will likely be powered by a mid-drive motor and a removable 4.8kWh battery. The vehicle is touted to have a top-speed of 100km/h and a range of up to 240km per charge. It will sprint from 0-50km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Safety

It will offer three riding modes

On the safety front, the Simple Energy Mark 2 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information

Simple Energy Mark 2: Pricing and availability

As part of its Series A funding round, Simple Energy is looking to raise $15 million by the third quarter of this year. The company has said the Mark 2 will be priced at around Rs. 1.10-1.20 lakh and will be initially available in Bengaluru.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Honda is offering Rs. 3,500 cashback on BS6 Shine motorcycle

Latest News

England vs New Zealand: Statistical comparison between Root and Williamson

Sports

Here's everything that could be featured at Google I/O 2021

Science

2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet's deliveries commence in India

Auto

International Day of Families: Celebrate by enjoying these family movies

Entertainment

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim dies of COVID-19

India

Latest Auto News

Honda is offering Rs. 3,500 cashback on BS6 Shine motorcycle

Auto

Range Rover Evoque HST, with a 300hp petrol engine, launched

Auto

Tata Nexon EV leads electric car sales in April

Auto

Jaguar I-PACE's first impression: A stylish electric SUV

Auto

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches dealerships; deliveries to commence soon

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Auto

Renault teases Megane E-TECH Electric SUV with the new logo

Auto

2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 officially listed in India

Auto

Bookings for Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now open in India

Auto
Trending Topics