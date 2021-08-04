Home / News / Auto News / Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15
Auto

Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 11:20 am
Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15
Simple One electric scooter touted to deliver over 200km of range

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has announced that its first flagship electric scooter, the Simple One, will be launched in India on August 15. Its bookings will commence soon after the launch. Interestingly, Ola's electric scooter will also be launched on August 15. The Simple One will have a minimalist design and shall offer many features. It will deliver a range of over 200km per charge.

In this article
Design

It will have a 'smart stand' and touchscreen instrument cluster

The Simple One electric scooter will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a 'smart stand.' It will offer a full-LED lighting setup, designer blacked-out wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for navigation as well as 4G connectivity. The e-scooter will tip the scales at less than 110kg.

Information

It will have a top-speed of around 100km/h

The Simple One will pack an electric motor and an IP68-rated 4.8kW battery. The setup will allow the vehicle to clock a top-speed of around 100km/h and sprint from 0-60km/h in 3.6 seconds. It will reportedly deliver a range of over 200km per charge.

Safety

The vehicle will provide four riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Simple One will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Four riding modes will also be offered. Suspension duties on the electric scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Simple One: Pricing and availability

The Simple One will be priced at around Rs. 1.1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries will commence in metro cities from early next year. Experience centers for customers will also be set up in every region, with the first one coming up in Bengaluru.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW unveils i4 M50 as its first-ever electric safety car

Latest News

'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'

Entertainment

Samsung's Fold3 to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh in India

Technology

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina loses semis, settles for bronze

Sports

Karnataka Cabinet to have 26 new Ministers, swearing-in likely today

Politics

Decoding the Test numbers of Mohammed Shami against England

Sports

Latest Auto News

BMW unveils i4 M50 as its first-ever electric safety car

Auto

This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like

Auto

BMW 740Li M Sport Edition launched at Rs. 1.43 crore

Auto

Audi RS 3 Sedan sets new lap record at Nurburgring

Auto

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

EVTRIC Axis and Ride electric scooters launched in India

Auto

TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Auto

Audi e-tron and Sportback to be launched in two versions

Auto

Simple Energy's first electric scooter to be called Simple One

Auto

Latest automobiles News

MG ONE SUV breaks cover; previews brand's new design language

Auto

Limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition breaks cover

Auto

Images of production-specific Zeeho Cyber electric scooter leaked: Details here

Auto

BMW C 400 GT teased ahead of launch in India

Auto

Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India

Auto
Trending Topics