Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has announced that its first flagship electric scooter, the Simple One, will be launched in India on August 15. Its bookings will commence soon after the launch. Interestingly, Ola's electric scooter will also be launched on August 15. The Simple One will have a minimalist design and shall offer many features. It will deliver a range of over 200km per charge.

It will have a 'smart stand' and touchscreen instrument cluster

The Simple One electric scooter will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a 'smart stand.' It will offer a full-LED lighting setup, designer blacked-out wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for navigation as well as 4G connectivity. The e-scooter will tip the scales at less than 110kg.

It will have a top-speed of around 100km/h

The Simple One will pack an electric motor and an IP68-rated 4.8kW battery. The setup will allow the vehicle to clock a top-speed of around 100km/h and sprint from 0-60km/h in 3.6 seconds. It will reportedly deliver a range of over 200km per charge.

The vehicle will provide four riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Simple One will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Four riding modes will also be offered. Suspension duties on the electric scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Simple One: Pricing and availability

The Simple One will be priced at around Rs. 1.1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries will commence in metro cities from early next year. Experience centers for customers will also be set up in every region, with the first one coming up in Bengaluru.