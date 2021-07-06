Home / News / Auto News / Simple Energy's first electric scooter to be called Simple One
Simple Energy's first electric scooter to be called Simple One

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:06 pm
Simple Energy's first electric scooter to be called Simple One
Simple Energy's Mark 2 to debut as Simple One

Homegrown EV start-up Simple Energy's maiden offering, which was earlier codenamed 'Mark 2,' will go official as Simple One. It will be launched on August 15, in a phased manner and will reportedly carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 1.1 lakh. The company has also finalized its factory in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The plant will have a production capacity of 50,000 units.

In this article
Design

It will offer a full-LED lighting setup

The Simple One e-scooter is said to have been designed using Dassault Systemes' development platform. It will feature a sleek form-factor with a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. The vehicle will likely house a digital instrument console with support for navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. It will also offer all-LED lights and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

The e-scooter will deliver a maximum range of 240km

The Simple One is expected to pack a mid-drive motor and a removable 4.8kWh battery. It will be able to go from 0-50km/h in just 3.6 seconds and will offer a maximum range and top-speed of 240km and 100km/h, respectively.

Safety

Disc brakes should be available for rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the Simple One will likely be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Suspension duties on the vehicle are expected to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Simple One: Pricing and availability

The Simple One electric two-wheeler will be priced at around Rs. 1.1 lakh. It will initially be available in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, followed by other cities in the coming months.

