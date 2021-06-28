Home / News / Auto News / SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV SUV, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover
SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV SUV, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 28, 2021
SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV SUV, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover
SKODA unveils its ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV car

Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled the SPORTLINE variant of its ENYAQ iV car. It is offered in three trims: iV 60, iV 80, and iV 80x. As for the highlights, the SUV sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, and draws power from an electric powertrain. It promises a range of over 500km/charge and clocks a top speed of 160km/h. Here are more details.

In this article
Exterior

The car has Matrix LED headlights and 20/21-inch wheels

The SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large grille surrounded by a gloss black trim, a wide air dam, and full-LED Matrix headlamps. It is flanked by black roof rails, B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and anthracite-finished 20-inch Vega alloy wheels or 21-inch all-black Betria rims. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear.

Information

The SUV has a top speed of 160km/h

The SPORTLINE iV 80x packs two electric motors and an 82kWh battery; the setup delivers 264.6hp/425Nm. Meanwhile, iV 60 and iV 80 pack a single motor, generating 179hp and 203.7hp, respectively. The SUV clocks a top speed of 160km/h and a range of over 500km/charge.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a head-up display and nine airbags

The SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV has a spacious cabin, featuring black sports seats wrapped in Suedia microfiber and leather, aluminium pedal covers, a carbon-like finish on the dashboard, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, a 13.0-inch infotainment console, and an optional head-up display with augmented reality. Nine airbags, Rear Traffic Alert, and Collision Avoidance Assist ensure safety.

Information

SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the SKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV is up for grabs with a starting price tag of £39,900 (around Rs. 41 lakh). However, no information regarding its availability in India is currently available.

