SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to be launched in India by November

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 12:20 am
The facelifted SKODA KODIAQ SUV, which made its global debut in April, will reportedly be launched in India in the fourth quarter of this year i.e. around October or November. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with many features. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. Here are more details.

The car has a roof-mounted spoiler and multi-slat butterfly grille

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) has a sculpted hood, a multi-slat butterfly grille with chrome detailing, a new bumper with a mesh-patterned air vent, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and new fog lamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a muscular bumper, a sculpted tailgate, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end.

It will run on a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine in India

In India, the facelifted SKODA KODIAQ will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that makes 187hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

It offers a 10-speaker sound system and 2-spoke steering wheel

The facelifted SKODA KODIAQ has a spacious cabin, featuring a 10-speaker Canton sound system, optional massage seats, eco seats made of recycled vegetable materials, LED ambient lighting, a trunk-mounted sub-woofer, and a 2-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags are also available.

SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the new SKODA KODIAQ in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the car will be brought here as a completely built unit (CBU) and should cost around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune

