2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter

Director of SKODA AUTO India, Zac Hollis, has announced that the recently-unveiled KODIAQ (facelift) will be launched in India in the third quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the SUV has a refreshed look and an upscale cabin with many features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has narrow LED matrix headlamps

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) has a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded 'Butterly grille' with black vertical slats, a wide air dam, and sleek LED matrix headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17- to 20-inch wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, 'SKODA' lettering, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

In India, the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It will have ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker music system

The India-specific SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will have a spacious cabin, featuring leather seats with massage and ventilation functions, a Canton music system with 10 speakers, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch later this year. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).