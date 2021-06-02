Home / News / Auto News / 2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter
Auto

2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 02:55 pm
2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter
SKODA KODIAQ's (facelift) India launch timeline revealed

Director of SKODA AUTO India, Zac Hollis, has announced that the recently-unveiled KODIAQ (facelift) will be launched in India in the third quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the SUV has a refreshed look and an upscale cabin with many features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Exteriors

The car has narrow LED matrix headlamps

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) has a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded 'Butterly grille' with black vertical slats, a wide air dam, and sleek LED matrix headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17- to 20-inch wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, 'SKODA' lettering, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

In India, the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It will have ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker music system

The India-specific SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will have a spacious cabin, featuring leather seats with massage and ventilation functions, a Canton music system with 10 speakers, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch later this year. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Touring Superleggera ARESE RH95, with a 670hp V8 engine, revealed

Latest News

International Sex Workers Day: Listing movies that depict prostitutes humanely

Entertainment

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

Sports

NewsBytes Explainer: What's wrong with Apple iPad Pro's mini-LED display?

Science

Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks; reason behind blaze unknown

World

A month after Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi's poor await free ration

India

Latest Auto News

Czinger's latest hybrid hypercar is marginally faster than Rimac Nevera

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR's variants and color options leaked

Auto

Renault Triber awarded 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder's India debut on June 8

Auto

Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched on June 10; bookings open

Auto

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched in India next month

Auto

2021 SKODA FABIA, with more tech and updated powertrains, unveiled

Auto

2021 SKODA KODIAQ's teaser reveals key design details

Auto