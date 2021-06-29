Home / News / Auto News / SKODA KODIAQ (facelift), with new design and features, breaks cover
SKODA KODIAQ (facelift), with new design and features, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 11:14 am
SKODA KODIAQ (facelift), with new design and features, breaks cover
SKODA reveals its facelifted KODIAQ SUV

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the facelifted KODIAQ SUV in its home country. It is offered in four trims: SE, SE L, SportLine, and L&K. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, and comes with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a hexagonal grille and sleek LED headlights

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) has a muscular hood, a chrome or gloss black-surrounded hexagonal grille, a refreshed bumper with a mesh-patterned air vent, LED Matrix headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch Sagittarius alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,790mm and a length of 4,697mm.

The SUV is available with five engine options

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) gets a 148hp, 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine; a 188hp, 2.0-liter TSI petrol mill; a 241hp, 2.0-liter TSI petrol motor, and a 2.0-liter diesel unit offered in two tunes: 148hp and 197hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers ventilated seats and up to nine airbags

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) has a spacious cabin, featuring ventilated seats with a massage function, perforated leather upholstery, an optional CANTON sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, up to nine airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, Predictive Cruise Control, and Adaptive Lane Assist are available.

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) are yet to be revealed. If the SUV makes its way to India, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Trending Topics