SKODA KUSHAQ 1.0 TSI automatic review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:07 am

SKODA KUSHAQ has bagged over 2,000 bookings so far

Recently, we drove the SKODA KUSHAQ equipped with the 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine and were impressed with the performance and sporty driving experience it offers. However, the 1.0-liter TSI petrol will likely form the majority of the sales considering its lower price-tag. We drove the 1.0 TSI automatic variant to find out if you should consider it over the 1.5-liter TSI version.

Exteriors

The SUV is characterized by traditional SKODA design cues

There is very little to distinguish the 1.0-liter TSI version from the 1.5-liter TSI in terms of design. The overall styling comes peppered with traditional SKODA design cues. In this red color, the SKODA KUSHAQ looks attractive and we especially liked the 'butterfly grille' along with the sharp lines on the sides of the SUV. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

The cabin feels fresh, practical, and spacious

The interiors are unique and have a no-nonsense approach toward the overall cabin layout. The two-spoke steering wheel is similar to all modern SKODA cars, while the large touchscreen is intuitive to use. There are also touch-based AC controls which work flawlessly. In terms of space, the KUSHAQ has the longest wheelbase in its class and that leads to a roomy cabin.

Features

From an electric sunroof to ventilated seats

Just like the 1.5-liter TSI version, the 1.0-liter TSI is also available with the STYLE trim which is the fully-loaded variant. In terms of the equipment on offer, the SKODA KUSHAQ has a 10.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera, an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and wireless charging. It also gets connected car technology with Wi-Fi.

Performance

The engine is refined and offers satisfactory performance

The powertrain in question here is a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit which develops 115hp/178Nm. Standard is a 6-speed manual gearbox while optional is the 6-speed torque converter automatic that we have driven here. The engine is fairly refined at low speeds and the automatic gearbox has smooth shifts. The paddle-shifters further add to the driving engagement while the overall performance is quite satisfactory.

Ride quality

The car has an absorbent suspension

Where the SKODA KUSHAQ scores the most is its impressive ride quality and handling, setting a new dynamic benchmark for its class. The high-speed stability is excellent along with ample steering feedback. The suspension is absorbent when it comes to road imperfections and the road noise is minimal. In terms of fuel efficiency, the 1.0-TSI automatic will return 15.78km/l and that is quite good.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Prices start at Rs. 10.49 lakh for the 1.0-TSI manual while the top-end automatic 1.0-TSI costs Rs. 15.79 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is considerably cheaper than the 1.5-liter TSI and makes sense for those who are looking for a compact SUV on a budget. The fact that the performance is also fairly impressive further makes this a great value based purchase.