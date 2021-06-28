SKODA KUSHAQ SUV launched in India at Rs. 10.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 11:35 am

SKODA launches its KUSHAQ SUV in India

Czech automaker SKODA has launched its KUSHAQ SUV in India. Its price starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh and is offered in three trims: ACTIVE, AMBITION, and STYLE. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a butterfly grille and silvered skid plates

The SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It features a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, narrow headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and silver-finished skid plates. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The car is available in five shades: Honey Orange, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, and Candy White.

Information

There are two engine choices on offer

The SKODA KUSHAQ is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 148hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a sunroof and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel

SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, in-car Wi-Fi, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six airbags, a multi-collision braking system, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base ACTIVE 1.0 TSI MT model and goes up to Rs. 17.6 lakh for the range-topping STYLE 1.5 TSI DSG variant (all prices, ex-showroom).