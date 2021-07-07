SKODA KUSHAQ bags over 2,000 bookings in a week

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 12:28 am

SKODA receives more than 2,000 bookings for KUSHAQ SUV

SKODA has received over 2,000 bookings for its KUSHAQ SUV in India within a week of its launch, as per Autocar. The 1.0-liter TSI Ambition (automatic) variant is reportedly the most popular among buyers. The Carbon Steel color option is also the most preferred. To recall, the SKODA KUSHAQ was announced in India last month with two engine choices. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It sports a chrome grille and a roof-mounted spoiler

SKODA KUSHAQ has the best-in-class wheelbase of 2,651mm

The SKODA KUSHAQ features an eye-catching look with a chrome surrounded butterfly grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillights are present on the rear section.

Information

The car is offered with two petrol engine choices

The SKODA KUSHAQ is available with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

It sports a 2-spoke steering wheel and a 10.0-inch touchscreen

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ costs Rs. 10.49 lakh for the base-end Active model and goes up to Rs. 17.59 lakh for the 1.5-liter Style (DSG) trim (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are currently underway, while the deliveries will start later this month.